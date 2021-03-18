FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.52.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $265.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.29 and its 200-day moving average is $261.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.