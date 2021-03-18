FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.60-18.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.52.

FDX stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $263.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.79. FedEx has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

