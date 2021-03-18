Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FERG traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.62. 514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,513. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $117.10 and a 1 year high of $127.04.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

