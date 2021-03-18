Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.73

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.729 per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $124.45 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $117.10 and a 52 week high of $127.04.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.