Ferguson’s (FERG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $117.10 and a 52-week high of $127.04.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

