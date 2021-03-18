Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of Ferrari worth $99,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 272,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $197.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.29.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.