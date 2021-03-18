Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 369.98 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 354.80 ($4.64), with a volume of 902854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.20 ($4.64).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 325.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.