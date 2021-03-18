Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $103,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

FIS stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.27. 18,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of -805.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

