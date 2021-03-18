Filecoin Price Reaches $76.59 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $76.59 or 0.00132268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.47 billion and $4.78 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 81% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00449864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00061771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.00636257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00075528 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010409 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 58,417,223 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

