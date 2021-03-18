Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $244.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

