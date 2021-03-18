Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 470 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $524.44 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.00 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $537.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

