Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 152.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44.

