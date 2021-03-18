Financial Review: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Retail Opportunity Investments and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 5 5 0 2.36 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 1 0 3.00

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 22.15%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 11.68% 2.61% 1.12% Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $295.04 million 6.81 $48.84 million $1.10 15.47 Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $955.30 million 1.79 $105.41 million N/A N/A

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services, S&P Global Ratings, and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

