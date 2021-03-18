Financial Survey: Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia -52.13% 19.99% 8.61% Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.4% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Penn Virginia and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sundance Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Penn Virginia presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 32.79%. Sundance Energy has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Sundance Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Penn Virginia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penn Virginia and Sundance Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.55 $70.59 million $8.97 1.91 Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.05 -$39.59 million ($0.58) -2.60

Penn Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penn Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Sundance Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

