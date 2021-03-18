Fine Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,506 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 11.8% of Fine Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fine Capital Partners L.P. owned 2.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $53,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 8,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.93.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

