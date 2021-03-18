FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.72.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NYSE FINV opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

