Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

