First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. First Financial posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $610.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,658,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Financial by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

