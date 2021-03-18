First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

FFNW stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 42.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

