First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.80.

Several analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FRC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 901,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,990. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

