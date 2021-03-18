First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 26.0% in February

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 11th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

FIF opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

