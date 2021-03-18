FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 1st

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FE stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

