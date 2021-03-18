FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FirstService by 3.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

