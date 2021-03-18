Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Five Below stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.54. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

