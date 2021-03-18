Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Five Below by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $80,122,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

