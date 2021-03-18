Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.56-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.91 million.Five Below also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.56-0.68 EPS.

Five Below stock opened at $196.01 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $201.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.70.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

