FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director Sells $558,246.00 in Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $55.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

