Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.32.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $99.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,705 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

