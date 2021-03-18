Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Down 9% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) fell 9% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02. 995,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 678,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 154,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $146.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

