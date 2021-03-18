Flughafen Zürich’s (FLGZY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $6.80 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

