Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,337,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,220,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $343.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

