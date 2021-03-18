Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.96

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 13725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

