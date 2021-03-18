Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.82

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 32 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $698.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 78,762 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.