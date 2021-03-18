FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

FMC stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.