Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Forestar Group stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $23.82. 269,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 288,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 271,477 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 138.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 162,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

