Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE:FOR opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,471 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,296.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 271,477 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

