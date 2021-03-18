Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives $20.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

FRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Forterra by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Forterra by 123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FRTA stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

