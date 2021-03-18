Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $195.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $182.66 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

