Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $140.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,546,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

