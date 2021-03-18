Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 6.6%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s share price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 944,066 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,290,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 414.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Frank’s International during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

