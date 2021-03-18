Frederic Lequient Sells 313 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of VEEV opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.53 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.41.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

