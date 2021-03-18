Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRU. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.60.

FRU opened at C$7.70 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -247.92%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

