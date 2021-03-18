Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.87

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and traded as high as $30.08. Fujitsu shares last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 27,749 shares.

The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

