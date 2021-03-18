Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Insider Robert J. Gould Sells 9,211 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FULC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 384,087 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 244,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

