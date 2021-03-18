Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FULT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

