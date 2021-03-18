Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Oliver White Purchases 106 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White purchased 106 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($196.66).

Oliver White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Oliver White purchased 145 shares of Funding Circle stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £149.35 ($195.13).

On Monday, January 18th, Oliver White purchased 159 shares of Funding Circle stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.35).

Shares of LON FCH opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.59. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 151.60 ($1.98). The company has a market cap of £500.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

