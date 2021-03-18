Fundsmith LLP Acquires 120,067 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Qualys comprises 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $113,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

QLYS stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,410. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

