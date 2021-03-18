Fundsmith LLP Buys 22,070 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 0.42% of ANSYS worth $129,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ANSYS by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ANSYS by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,759. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.28 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.