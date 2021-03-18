Fundsmith LLP Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.25% of MSCI worth $92,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

NYSE MSCI traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $406.64. 1,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,241. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.43.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

