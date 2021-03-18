Fundsmith LLP Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fundsmith LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,392,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.3% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,006,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,072,000 after acquiring an additional 267,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,067,000 after acquiring an additional 543,541 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.50. 86,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,793. The company has a market cap of $422.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

